GAIL India to Review Financial Results Amid Trading Window Closure

GAIL (India) (GAILF) has released an update.

GAIL (India) Limited has announced a scheduled Board meeting on November 5, 2024, to consider the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, the trading window for designated individuals will remain closed until November 7, 2024, due to insider trading regulations.

