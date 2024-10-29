News & Insights

Stocks

GAIL India to Review Financial Results Amid Trading Window Closure

October 29, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GAIL (India) (GAILF) has released an update.

GAIL (India) Limited has announced a scheduled Board meeting on November 5, 2024, to consider the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, the trading window for designated individuals will remain closed until November 7, 2024, due to insider trading regulations.

For further insights into GAILF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAILF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.