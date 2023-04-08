GAIL India (NSE:GAIL) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 121.71

The average one-year price target for GAIL India (NSE:GAIL) has been revised to 121.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 110.27 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.36% from the latest reported closing price of 105.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQEMX - PGIM QMA Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class R6 holds 193K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIL by 6.38% over the last quarter.

DFSE - Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SSKEX - State Street Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Class K holds 214K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 28.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIL by 44.48% over the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 211K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in GAIL India. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIL is 0.15%, a decrease of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.59% to 323,866K shares.

