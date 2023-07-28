News & Insights

GAIL India issues swap tender for six LNG cargoes -sources

July 28, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a swap tender offering six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States in exchange for six other cargoes for delivery to India in 2024, two industry sources said on Friday.

India's largest gas distributor is offering three cargoes for loading from Cove Point on Jan. 3-9, and from Sabine Pass on March 24-31 and May 24-31.

In trade, it is seeking three cargoes for delivery to India's Dabhol terminal on Jan. 1-10, March 1-10 and May 1-10.

It is also offering three cargoes for loading from Sabine Pass on July 24-31, Sept. 24-30 and Nov. 24-30 in exchange for cargo deliveries to India's Dhamra terminal on July 22-25, Sept. 19-22 and Nov. 18-21.

The tender closes on August 3.

GAIL has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million metric tons a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's D.N Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's LNG.AS Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

