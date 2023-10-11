News & Insights

GAIL India issues swap tender for Jan delivered LNG cargo - sources

October 11, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a swap tender offering one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading in the United States in exchange for one LNG cargo for delivery to India in January, said two industry sources.

India's largest gas distributor is offering a cargo for loading from Cove Point on a free-on-board (FOB) basis on Jan. 14.

It is seeking one cargo for delivery to the Dabhol terminal on Jan. 1-7 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

The tender closes on Oct. 12.

