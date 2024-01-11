News & Insights

Gail India issues swap tender for Feb-March delivered LNG cargoes - sources

January 11, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a swap tender offering two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States in exchange for two cargoes for delivery to India, two industry sources said on Friday.

India's largest gas distributor is offering the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for loading from Cove Point on Feb. 4 and March 3.

In exchange, it is seeking two cargoes for delivery, also on a DES basis, to the Dahej terminal from Feb. 14-18, and to the Dabhol terminal from March 3-14.

The tender closes on Jan. 12.

