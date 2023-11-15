News & Insights

GAIL India issues swap tender for 24 LNG cargoes in 2025 -sources

November 15, 2023 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a swap tender offering 24 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes loading out of the United States next year in exchange for 24 other cargoes for delivery to India in 2025, said two industry sources on Thursday.

India's largest gas distributor is offering two cargoes per month, from January to December, for loading from Sabine Pass on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It is seeking the cargoes for delivery to the Dhamra terminal for the same months on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

The tender closes on Nov. 29.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.