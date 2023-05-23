News & Insights

GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes -sources

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

May 23, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) GAIL.NS has issued a swap tender seeking 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the United States in exchange for 12 cargoes for delivery into India in 2024, said two industry sources on Tuesday.

India's largest gas distributor is offering the cargoes for loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the U.S. on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and seeking the cargoes for delivery into India's Dabhol terminal on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

The tender closes on June 6, added the sources.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.