GAIL (GAILF) Price Target Decreased by 20.99% to 13.57

The average one-year price target for GAIL (OTCPK:GAILF) has been revised to $13.57 / share. This is a decrease of 20.99% from the prior estimate of $17.18 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.82 to a high of $19.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.37% from the latest reported closing price of $15.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in GAIL. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAILF is 0.04%, an increase of 58.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.15% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 59K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSEQX - Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund Class R6 Shares holds 22K shares.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAILF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

HFIGX - Hartford Schroders Diversified Growth Fund Class I holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAILF by 15.61% over the last quarter.

