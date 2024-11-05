Gaia price target raised to $7 from $6 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Gaia (GAIA) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After Gaia reported “effectively in line results,” the firm says it continues to like the risk/reward, citing a successful price increase, new product launches, a decent balance sheet, a double-digit revenue growth rate, and positive cash generation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.