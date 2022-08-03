Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

It's been a mediocre week for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) shareholders, with the stock dropping 13% to US$3.44 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. It was a curious result overall, with revenues coming in 6.9% below what the analysts had expected, at US$21m. The company broke even in terms of statutory earnings per share (EPS). The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gaia after the latest results.

NasdaqGM:GAIA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Gaia's three analysts is for revenues of US$92.2m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 71% to US$0.045 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$92.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.045 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 44% to US$7.00, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Gaia, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Gaia'shistorical trends, as the 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 24% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that Gaia is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Gaia's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Gaia. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Gaia going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Gaia you should be aware of.

