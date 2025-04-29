Gaia, Inc. Scheduled to Host Conference Call on Q1 Financial Results for 2025

Gaia, Inc. announces a conference call on May 12, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and provide updates.

Potential Positives

Gaia will provide detailed financial results for the first quarter, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The conference call will include a Q&A session, allowing for direct communication with management and investor engagement.

Gaia's extensive content library, with over 10,000 titles and a high percentage of exclusive content, underscores its strong market position in the conscious media sector.

The company operates in 185 countries and offers content in multiple languages, highlighting its broad international reach and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial information or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and transparency.



The announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results rather than a direct report of financial performance could be seen as a delay in communication, potentially unsettling stakeholders looking for timely information.



None

BOULDER, Colo., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.





Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Monday, May 12, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-269-7751





International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0908





Conference ID: 13752722





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via





ir.gaia.com





.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13752722







About Gaia







Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit



www.gaia.com



.







