Gaia (GAIA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gaia GAIA is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss has stayed at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days. Gaia reported loss of 36 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $15.1 million, indicating an increase of 20.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 20.7%.



Gaia, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gaia, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gaia, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors to Note



Gaia’s first-quarter 2020 results are expected to reflect benefits from increased subscriber base. Introduction of the one-week free trial offer for potential new members is expected to have been a key factor in raising awareness about the company’s platform.



Moreover, increased traffic as more and more people remained at home due to lockdowns and movement restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic from mid-March onward is likely to have aided user conversion.



Further, improved engagement trend, particularly with Gaia’s yoga channel, is likely to have been a key catalyst. Notably, the company added three new yoga experts to its platform in February to drive its offerings.



Additionally, Gaia’s subscriber acquisition cost is expected to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter owing to increased existing member sharing activity. Additionally, the drop in online ad spending budget by leading advertisers lowered ad-rates, thereby helping companies like Gaia to buy more ad-space at much lower prices.



Markedly, the company spent 50% of its revenues on member acquisition costs in fourth-quarter 2019. The lower ad-rates are expected to have helped Gaia reach more users with the same amount of advertising spending in the first quarter.



What Our Model Says



Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Gaia has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Pixelworks PXLW has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and is Zacks #1 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



InterDigital IDCC has an Earnings ESP of +152.00% and is #1 Ranked.



Vista Outdoor VSTO has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.







Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.