Gaia (GAIA) Price Target Increased by 11.59% to 7.78

The average one-year price target for Gaia (NasdaqGM:GAIA) has been revised to $7.78 / share. This is an increase of 11.59% from the prior estimate of $6.97 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.75% from the latest reported closing price of $3.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaia. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIA is 0.07%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 10,906K shares. The put/call ratio of GAIA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,913K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 915K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 906K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIA by 77.72% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 723K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 642K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares , representing a decrease of 66.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIA by 57.81% over the last quarter.

