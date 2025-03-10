GAIA Earnings Results: $GAIA Reports Quarterly Earnings

GAIA ($GAIA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $24,430,000, missing estimates of $24,640,650 by $-210,650.
GAIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of GAIA stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 523,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,348,696
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 58,356 shares (+342.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,018
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 46,706 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,709
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 27,289 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,527
- P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP removed 25,000 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,250
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 12,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,901
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 7,460 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,495
