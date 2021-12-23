GAIA Acquires Yoga International to Expand the User Base

Gaia, Inc. GAIA recently announced the acquisition of Yoga International, the digital-only yoga studio with a community of paid subscribers globally.



The acquisition of Yoga International added almost 4,000 hours of yoga content to Gaia’s library.



The Yoga International acquisition is in sync with Gaia’s philosophy. The member-supported global streaming service mainly focuses on four primary channels — Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga.



Gaia’s acquisition of Yoga International is in accord with the former’s aim to develop and find relevant content, increase subscribers and grow internationally.

Offbeat Content to Aid Subscriber Growth

Gaia’s position in the streaming video industry is firmly supported by its variety of unique and exclusive content. By delivering exclusive, in-house original content, Gaia intends to expand its target user base significantly.



In a quest to deliver relevant content to consumers, Gaia has been focusing on producing original content, comprising docuseries and films on topics not found in mainstream media.



The company announced an Ambassador Program Partnership with the Grammy-nominated singer and mental-health activist Demi Lovato. Gaia’s first celebrity partnership is expected to bring one of the world’s largest social media followings to the company and its network of conscious brand ambassadors.



Earlier this year, Gaia announced the premiere of the third season of Initiation. The season is focused on Atlantean civilization and the origin of Egyptian and Greek deities and how they shaped up humanity.



It also announced the premiere of the second season of Psychedelica, which focuses on exploring a deeper understanding of the origins and the communicative properties in various psychedelic substances and plants.



In addition, Gaia had announced the online premiere of Transcendence 2 – Live Life Beyond the Ordinary, a ground-breaking docu-series, focused on the negative impact stress and fear have on the human body and ways to overcome it.



Gaia has been strongly focusing on offering content that allows consumers to connect with nature, learn about plant medicine and explore the spiritual and esoteric side.



Thus via its online subscription service, consumers have unlimited access to a library of interviews, cutting edge documentaries, inspiring films, yoga classes and transformation-related content.



During the unprecedented times ushered in by COVID-19, Gaia witnessed a rise in its business. The company surpassed its key member milestone, which supported the generation of its positive earnings and cash flows.



In third-quarter 2021, Gaia reported revenues of $20.41 million, a 17% year-over-year growth. Revenues for the company consist primarily of the subscription fees paid by its members. Thus, Gaia witnesses growth in members, with its paying members reaching 790,500 as of Sep 30.

