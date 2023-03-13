Gagnon Securities Now Owns 6.20% of CareDx (CDNA)

Fintel reports that Gagnon Securities has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.35MM shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 20, 2019 they reported 2.03MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 64.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.65% Upside

As of March 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareDx is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 92.65% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CareDx is $355MM, an increase of 10.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareDx. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.12%, a decrease of 23.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 73,544K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,188K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 10.88% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,144K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 38.12% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,687K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares, representing an increase of 31.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 16.46% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,003K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 22.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,168K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Caredx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.