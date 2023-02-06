Gagnon Securities Cuts Stake in Profound Medical (PROF)

Fintel reports that Gagnon Securities has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.12MM shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PROF). This represents 15.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 15.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Profound Medical is $11.89. The forecasts range from a low of $4.90 to a high of $17.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of $13.27.

The projected annual revenue for Profound Medical is $14MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profound Medical. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 14.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PROF is 0.1466%, a decrease of 66.7573%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.00% to 9,258K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 1,255,675 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255,025 shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 36.83% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,105,385 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090,385 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 39.29% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 899,477 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896,728 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 66.60% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 732,543 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713,797 shares, representing a decrease of 133.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 77.14% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 648,465 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441,056 shares, representing an increase of 31.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Profound Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA'). Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

