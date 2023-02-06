Gagnon Neil Increases Position in Secureworks (SCWX)

Fintel reports that Gagnon Neil has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Secureworks Corp (SCWX). This represents 14.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.64MM shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.90% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.82% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Secureworks is $8.84. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from its latest reported closing price of $8.52.

The projected annual revenue for Secureworks is $466MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secureworks. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SCWX is 0.0622%, a decrease of 23.4341%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 10,138K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,025,215 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033,446 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWX by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 780,588 shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686,420 shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWX by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 603,367 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657,528 shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWX by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 590,730 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 509,302 shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441,402 shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWX by 6.55% over the last quarter.

SecureWorks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Secureworks is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

