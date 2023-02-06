Stocks
Gagnon Neil Increases Position in Power Solutions International (PSIX)

February 06, 2023 — 04:10 pm EST

Fintel reports that Gagnon Neil has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.49MM shares of Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.29MM shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.00% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Power Solutions International is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 155.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00.

The projected annual revenue for Power Solutions International is $480MM, an increase of 1.89%. The projected annual EPS is $0.21.

Fund Sentiment

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Solutions International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PSIX is 0.3083%, an increase of 6.5133%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 3,065K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PSIX / Power Solutions International Inc Ownership

Gagnon Securities holds 1,281,232 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199,643 shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 8.84% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 690,074 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 659,680 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626,584 shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 9.25% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 343,740 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYOTX - Royce Micro-Cap Fund Investment Class holds 68,914 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,900 shares, representing a decrease of 30.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSIX by 25.57% over the last quarter.

