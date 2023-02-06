Gagnon Neil Increases Position in Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)

Fintel reports that Gagnon Neil has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 1.02MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.36% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 401.90% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Miromatrix Medical is $15.81. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 401.90% from its latest reported closing price of $3.15.

The projected annual revenue for Miromatrix Medical is $0MM, a decrease of 55.74%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.41.

Fund Sentiment

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miromatrix Medical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 21.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MIRO is 0.1583%, an increase of 55.1580%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.23% to 3,781K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 791,944 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891,325 shares, representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 2.33% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 516,007 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 485,200 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539,511 shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 379,420 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459,604 shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRO by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 280,000 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

