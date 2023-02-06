Gagnon Neil Increases Position in Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

Fintel reports that Gagnon Neil has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.73MM shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.39MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Endosurgery is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of $9.94.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Endosurgery is $91MM, an increase of 26.93%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.85.

Fund Sentiment

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Endosurgery. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APEN is 0.4202%, an increase of 23.3515%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 32,510K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,973,906 shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723,010 shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 107.94% over the last quarter.

CPMG holds 3,963,641 shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905,225 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 49.59% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,832,631 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161,999 shares, representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 91.12% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,010,438 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600,000 shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,842,084 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954,696 shares, representing an increase of 48.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 126.14% over the last quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery Background Information

Apollo Endosurgery Background Information

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

