Gabrielle Greene-Sulzberger Is The Independent Director of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) And They Just Picked Up 148% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Gabrielle Greene-Sulzberger, recently paid US$13.06 per share to buy US$275k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 148%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Gabrielle Greene-Sulzberger is the biggest insider purchase of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$12.56 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gabrielle Greene-Sulzberger.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CERE Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Does Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$1.6m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

