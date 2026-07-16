Gabriel To Divest FurnMaster Business In Europe To Leggett & Platt For DKK 67.3 Mln

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Gabriel Holding A/S (GABR.CO), a Danish textile manufacturing company, announced its agreement to sell European FurnMaster business to Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) for an initial price of 67.3 million Danish Kroner or 9 million euros.

The company said there is a possibility of a conditional deferred cash payment of up to 7.5 million kroner or around 1 million euros.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

The agreed sale of its furniture manufacturing operations in Europe follows the company's decision in 2024 to initiate a full or partial divestment of the business, as a result of adjusted growth strategy with an increased focus to develop its global textile business.

Meanwhile, the Group's Mexican FurnMaster business is not included in the deal and will continue to be offered for sale.

In Europe, FurnMaster has two companies, UAB FurnMaster in Lithuania and FurnMaster Sp. z o.o. In Poland. It also has a department in Gabriel A/S in Aalborg, Denmark.

As per the latest agreement, a subsidiary of Leggett & Platt will acquire shares of two divisions of Furnmaster in Poland and Lithuania and will assume responsibility for the employees, assets and liabilities of the division within Gabriel A/S.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Leggett & Platt shares were trading 0.18 percent lower at $10.90, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.92 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.