Gabriel Capital Management Cuts Stake in Polypid (PYPD)

Fintel reports that Gabriel Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Polypid Ltd (PYPD). This represents 2.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 59.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 347.08% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polypid is $3.44. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 347.08% from its latest reported closing price of $0.77.

The projected annual revenue for Polypid is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polypid. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPD is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.41% to 519K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Simplex Trading holds 131K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 35.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 62.50% over the last quarter.

USCAX - Small Cap Stock Fund Shares holds 88K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 64K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 40K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 25K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 56.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Polypid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PolyPid Ltd. is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

