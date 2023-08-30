News & Insights

Gabon's dollar-denominated bonds slide after military says it seized power - Tradeweb

August 30, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gabon's dollar-denominated bonds fell by nearly 4 cents on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data, after the military said it seized power in the west African nation.

The two 2031 maturities fell by the most, dropping nearly 4 cents, followed by the 2025, which had fallen just over 3 cents by 0651 GMT.

