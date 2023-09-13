Gabon's debt-for-nature swap bond unaffected by coup for now - Moody's

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A landmark eco-focused bond issued by Gabon just weeks before its military coup is likely to be unaffected by the upheaval, rating agency Moody's has said, unless the new regime breaks the terms of the debt or is hit with severe sanctions.

Gabon completed continental Africa's first debt-for-nature swap in early August, replacing almost $450 million of its international debt with a lower-cost "blue bond" that also promises to protect more of its ocean.

Crucial to that lower cost is "political risk insurance" provided by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The coup though has raised questions about the implications of a new regime taking charge.

"The coup is not a direct and immediate event of default," Moody's said in a note on the questions surrounding the bond.

"The reasons for DFC to avoid payment or terminate the (insurance) policy are limited," it added and "not materially more likely to materialise in the context of the current developments".

The comments came after Moody's put Gabon's main Caa1 sovereign rating on downgrade warning late on Tuesday.

The DFC guarantee means the blue bond has a much higher Aa2 rating, though there are some things that would cause a problem.

A missed payment is the most obvious, with the first interest payment on the new loan due on October 1, albeit with an extra 30-day "grace period" if needed.

It would also be a default, Moody's said, if the "validity" of the debt-for-nature swap was "contested in a formal proceeding" by Gabon's new leaders, it denied any of its "obligations", or failed to stick to its ocean conservation promises.

Gabon's waters host the world's largest population of leatherback turtles, with estimates putting it at nearly a third of the global population of the endangered species.

The other big issue would be if the United States, the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, Britain or Switzerland imposed sanctions on the country.

"If Gabon is sanctioned, this is potentially an event of default," Moody's said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.