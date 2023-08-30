Gabonese military officers announce on television they have seized power

LIBREVILLE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television channel Gabon 24 in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

