News & Insights

World Markets

Gabonese military officers announce on television they have seized power

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

August 30, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome for Reuters ->

LIBREVILLE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television channel Gabon 24 in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.