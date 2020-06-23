Gabon lawmakers vote to decriminalise homosexuality

World Markets

Lawmakers in Gabon's lower house of parliament on Tuesday voted to decriminalise homosexuality, becoming one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to reverse a law that punishes sexual relations between people of the same sex.

Forty-eight members of parliament backed the proposed initiative by the government to revise an article of the 2019 law that criminalised homosexuality. Twenty-four voted against, while 25 others abstained.

"Forty-eight lawmakers have shaken an entire nation and its customs and traditions," one member of parliament who voted against the revision, told Reuters.

Same-sex marriage is still not allowed in the central African state, where homosexuality is still broadly seen as a taboo.

Gabon is one of 73 countries or jurisdictions worldwide that criminalises sex between men, and sex between women, with punishments of up to six months imprisonment and a fine of 5 million FCFA($8,715), according to London-based rights group Human Dignity Trust. ($1 = 573.7 CFA) (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Grant McCool) ((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;)) Keywords: GABON LGBT/LAWMAKING

