News & Insights

World Markets

Gabon junta aims for August 2025 elections after coup

November 13, 2023 — 11:06 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

LIBREVILLE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gabon's junta aims to hold elections in August 2025 following a military coup in August this year, a committee appointed by the junta to manage the transition to civilian rule said on Monday.

The plan is part of an "indicative" transition timeline that will need to be approved during a national dialogue process.

The committee also said a new constitution would be presented at the end of October 2024 and a referendum on its adoption would be held around November-December 2024.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.