Gabon junta aims for August 2025 elections after coup

LIBREVILLE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gabon's junta aims to hold elections in August 2025 following a military coup in August this year, a committee appointed by the junta to manage the transition to civilian rule said on Monday.

The plan is part of an "indicative" transition timeline that will need to be approved during a national dialogue process.

The committee also said a new constitution would be presented at the end of October 2024 and a referendum on its adoption would be held around November-December 2024.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

