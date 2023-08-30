Gabon dollar-denominated bonds slide after military says it seized power

Updates prices, adds context on coup and debt-for-nature swap after first paragraph

LONDON/Johannesburg, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gabon's dollar-denominated bonds fell by more than 13 cents on Wednesday after the military said it had seized power in the west African nation, according to Tradeweb data.

The 2025 maturity fell the most, by 13.238 cents on the dollar to 79.673 cents at 0724 GMT. The 2031 maturities fell 9.8 and 10 cents.

A group of senior military officers in Gabon claimed to have seized power in the early hours of Wednesday, minutes after the Central African state's election body announced that President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

Gabon completed a $436 million "debt for nature" swap earlier this month, where it exchanged parts of the 2025 and 2031 Eurobonds for a "blue bond" maturing in 2038.

That bond, which was meant to generate savings for marine conservation, has political risk insurance from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC). It barely moved on the news, trading at just above par at 100.173 cents. USU35914AA51=TE

The DFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Libby George and Rachel Savage; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Conor Humphries)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.