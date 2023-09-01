News & Insights

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure

September 01, 2023

       LIBREVILLE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The leader of a coup that
this week overthrew Gabon's President Ali Bongo said on Friday
that he wanted to avoid rushing into elections that "repeat past
mistakes", as pressure mounted on the junta to hand back power
to a civilian government.
    Military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized
power on Wednesday, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had
secured a third term in an election. 
        The officers placed Bongo under house arrest and
installed Nguema as head of state, ending the Bongo family's
56-year hold on power.
    The coup - West and Central Africa's eighth in three years -
drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville,
but condemnation from abroad and at home. 
        Nguema said in a televised address on Friday evening
that the junta would proceed "quickly but surely" but that it
would avoid elections that "repeat the same mistakes" by keeping
the same people in power.
        "Going as quickly as possible does not mean organising
ad hoc elections, where we will end up with the same errors," he
said.
    Central African regional bloc ECCAS has urged partners led
by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid
return to constitutional order, it said in a statement after an
extraordinary meeting on Thursday. It said it would reconvene on
Monday.
    Gabon's main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says
it is the rightful winner of Saturday's election, urged the
international community on Friday to encourage the junta to hand
power back to civilians.
    "We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope
that the international community will stand up in favour of the
Republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the
military to give back the power to the civilians," Alexandra
Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo
Ossa, told the BBC.
    She said that the junta's plan to inaugurate Nguema as head
of state on Monday was "absurd".
    
    CRACKDOWN ON BONGO ENTOURAGE  
    Bongo was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father
who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did little
to share Gabon's oil and mining wealth.
    For years the Bongo family occupied a luxurious palace
overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They own expensive cars and
properties in France and the United States, often paid for in
cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime
and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of
investigative journalists. 
    Meanwhile, almost a third of the country's 2.3 million
people live in poverty.
    Military leaders ordered the arrest of one of Bongo's sons,
Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and several members of Bongo's cabinet
early on Wednesday on accusations ranging from alleged
embezzlement to narcotics trafficking.
    State broadcaster Gabon 24 said on Thursday that duffel bags
stuffed with cash wrapped in plastic had been confiscated from
the homes of various officials. Its footage included a raid on
the house of former cabinet director Ian Ghislain Ngoulou.
    Standing next to Bongo Valentin, he told the channel that
the money was part of Bongo's election fund. It was unclear when
the images were shot.
    Lawyers for Bongo's wife said on Friday that Bongo Valentin
was incarcerated in an undisclosed location, and the family were
concerned about his safety.
    The streets of Libreville were calm on Friday under a heavy
security force presence. Talk focused on the junta's response.
    "You need politicians to manage a transition, and above all
a state," said retired Libreville resident Timothe Moutsinga. 
    "We expect a lot from this government and this transition, a
transfer of power to civilians."
    The takeover in Gabon follows coups in Guinea, Chad and
Niger, plus two each in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020. The
takeovers have erased democratic gains in a region where
insecurity and widespread poverty have weakened elected
governments, worrying international powers with strategic
interests at stake.
        The White House said on Friday that it was pursuing
"viable diplomatic solutions" to the situations in both Gabon
and Niger, where a coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July
26. 
    Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from
Saturday's election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won.
Gabon's election commission said after the election that Bongo
had been re-elected with 64% of the vote, while Ondo Ossa
secured almost 31%. Ballot counting was done without independent
observers amid an internet blackout.
    Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from
the junta to discuss the Central African country's transition
plan but said it had not received anything yet.
    The African Union's Peace and Security Council on Thursday
called for fair and transparent elections. It said it will
impose sanctions on the coup leaders if they do not restore
constitutional order.
    France, Gabon's former colonial ruler, and other Western
powers have condemned the takeover.

