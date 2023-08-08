News & Insights

Gabon buys back $500 mln nominal in 'debt-for-nature' bond tender

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

August 08, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gabon moved forward with Africa's first debt-for-nature swap on Tuesday in a deal that saw the country buy back a nominal $500 million of its international debt and price an equal size eco-friendly blue amortizing bond that will mature 2038.

Buying bonds back at a discount, the total amount Gabon accepted in stood at $436 million - close to its maximum of $450 million, with investors offering up more than $1.1 billion, according to the notice published on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)

