Gabon buys back $500 mln nominal in 'debt-for-nature' bond tender

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gabon moved forward with Africa's first debt-for-nature swap on Tuesday in a deal that saw the country buy back a nominal $500 million of its international debt and price an equal size eco-friendly blue amortizing bond that will mature 2038.

Buying bonds back at a discount, the total amount Gabon accepted in stood at $436 million - close to its maximum of $450 million, with investors offering up more than $1.1 billion, according to the notice published on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)

