Gabelli Utility Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for GUT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares :
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In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GUT) are up about 0.3%.
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