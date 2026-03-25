Markets
GUT.PRC

Gabelli Utility Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

March 25, 2026 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3436), with shares changing hands as low as $22.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GUT.PRC was trading at a 10.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.34% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GUT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares :

GUT.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GUT) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 RLJ Next Dividend Date
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> RLJ Next Dividend Date-> Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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GUT.PRC
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