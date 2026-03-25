Gabelli Utility Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3436), with shares changing hands as low as $22.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GUT.PRC was trading at a 10.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.34% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GUT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares :

In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GUT) are up about 0.3%.

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