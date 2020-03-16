Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/18/20, Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3359, payable on 3/26/20. As a percentage of GUT.PRC's recent share price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of GUT.PRC to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when GUT.PRC shares open for trading on 3/18/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.36%, which compares to an average yield of 5.38% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUT.PRC shares, versus GUT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GUT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3359 on Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, Gabelli Utility Trust's 5.375% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GUT.PRC) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GUT) are off about 11%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.