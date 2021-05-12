Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that GUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.28, the dividend yield is 8.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GUT was $7.28, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.29 and a 10.55% increase over the 52 week low of $6.59.

