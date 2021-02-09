Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that GUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.16, the dividend yield is 7.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GUT was $8.16, representing a -1.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.29 and a 81.24% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

