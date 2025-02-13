The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distributions of $0.05 Per Share for Q2 2025

The Gabelli Utility Trust announced fixed monthly cash distributions of $0.05 per share for April, May, and June 2025.

The Gabelli Utility Trust's Board of Trustees has confirmed its policy of fixed monthly cash distributions, declaring a $0.05 per share distribution for April, May, and June 2025. Each monthly distribution will be paid shortly after the record date. The Board will evaluate the Fund's income and capital gains quarterly and may issue an additional adjustment distribution in December if needed to meet minimum IRS requirements. Since its inception, the Fund has consistently paid monthly distributions, although the Board notes that the premium at which the Fund's shares currently trade over their net asset value may not be sustainable. Shareholders will receive detailed tax information about their distributions in early 2026. The Gabelli Utility Trust aims primarily for long-term capital growth and income from investments in utilities and is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC.

The continuation of fixed monthly cash distributions demonstrates the Fund's commitment to providing consistent returns to shareholders.

The Gabelli Utility Trust has maintained a monthly distribution to shareholders since October 1999, highlighting a strong track record and reliability.

The Fund is currently trading at a premium to net asset value, which can indicate positive market sentiment and investor confidence in its management and strategy.

Distributions may include long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income, potentially offering favorable tax treatment for shareholders.

The distribution is heavily reliant on return of capital, with approximately 99% of the distributions being deemed a return of capital rather than coming from net investment income, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of actual earnings.

The Board of Trustees expressed uncertainty about the sustainability of the premium at which the Fund’s shares are trading relative to net asset value, indicating potential downward pressure on share price.

The press release emphasizes that the distribution policy is subject to modification at any time, which may create apprehension for investors relying on consistent income from their investments.

What are the cash distributions for Gabelli Utility Trust in 2025?

The Gabelli Utility Trust declared cash distributions of $0.05 per share for April, May, and June 2025.

How often does the Gabelli Utility Trust pay distributions?

The Gabelli Utility Trust pays distributions monthly, continuing a practice that has been in place since October 1999.

What could affect the distribution policy of Gabelli Utility Trust?

The Board of Trustees may modify the distribution policy at any time, based on the Fund's net asset value and market conditions.

How is the source of Gabelli Utility Trust's distributions determined?

The source of distributions will be determined at year-end and may include long-term capital gains, qualified dividends, and return of capital.

How can shareholders learn more about their distributions?

Shareholders will receive notifications detailing the components and tax treatment of distributions via Form 1099-DIV in early 2026.

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.05 per share for each of April, May, and June 2025.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









April





April 15, 2025





April 23, 2025





$0.05









May





May 15, 2025





May 22, 2025





$0.05









June





June 13, 2025





June 23, 2025





$0.05





























Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund. The Gabelli Utility Trust has paid a distribution to shareholders every month since October 1999.







The Fund’s shares are currently trading at a premium to net asset value. The Board of Trustees believes that the premium at which the Fund shares trade relative to net asset value is not likely to be sustainable. Shareholders participating in the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan should note that at the current market price, the reinvestment of distributions occurs at a premium to net asset value.







All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 1% from net investment income and 99% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









David Schachter









(914) 921-5057









About The Gabelli Utility Trust







The Gabelli Utility Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $327 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in utility companies involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, gas, and water. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GUT





CUSIP – 36240A101





THE GABELLI UTILITY TRUST





Investor Relations Contact:





David Schachter





(914} 921-5057





dschachter@gabelli.com



