The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Fixed Monthly Distributions of $0.05 per Share for July, August, and September 2025

The Gabelli Utility Trust announces $0.05 monthly distributions for July, August, and September 2025, subject to Board review and modification.

The Gabelli Utility Trust's Board of Trustees has decided to continue its fixed monthly cash distributions, declaring $0.05 per share for July, August, and September 2025. Each quarter, the Board reviews the potential distribution amounts based on income and capital gains, with the possibility of an adjusting distribution in December if necessary. The Fund has paid out monthly distributions since October 1999 and is currently trading at a premium to its net asset value, although this premium may not be sustainable. Shareholders should be aware that a significant portion of distributions in 2025 may be treated as a return of capital, impacting tax implications. The Fund's primary objective is long-term growth through investments in utility companies, and it is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC.

Potential Positives

The Gabelli Utility Trust has reaffirmed its commitment to fixed monthly cash distributions, providing a steady income stream for shareholders.

The Fund has successfully maintained monthly distributions since October 1999, demonstrating a long-term commitment to returning value to investors.

The approval of distributions indicates ongoing confidence in the Fund’s financial health and ability to generate income, as it will assess potential distributions each quarter based on earnings and capital gains.

The Fund's shares are currently trading at a premium to net asset value, which reflects positive market perception and investor interest in the Fund’s performance.

Potential Negatives

The distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, introducing uncertainty for shareholders.

The Fund's current distributions include a significant portion (95%) deemed as a return of capital, which may indicate insufficient earnings to sustain typical dividend payments.

The Board noted that the current premium at which the Fund's shares trade to net asset value is not likely to be sustainable, suggesting potential volatility in share prices.

FAQ

What is the Gabelli Utility Trust's distribution policy for 2025?

The Gabelli Utility Trust will continue monthly cash distributions of $0.05 per share for July, August, and September 2025.

When are the cash distributions payable?

Distributions are payable on July 24, August 22, and September 23, 2025, following respective record dates.

How is the distribution determined each quarter?

The Board of Trustees reviews income, realized capital gains, and capital available to determine potential quarterly distributions.

What percentage of the 2025 distributions is a return of capital?

Approximately 95% of the 2025 distributions will be deemed a return of capital based on current estimates.

How can shareholders find tax treatment information for 2025 distributions?

Shareholders will receive Form 1099-DIV in early 2026, detailing the components and tax treatment of all distribution payments.

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.05 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









July





July 17, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.05









August





August 15, 2025





August 22, 2025





$0.05









September





September 16, 2025





September 23, 2025





$0.05





























Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund. The Gabelli Utility Trust has paid a distribution to shareholders every month since October 1999.







The Fund’s shares are currently trading at a premium to net asset value. The Board of Trustees believes that the premium at which the Fund shares trade relative to net asset value is not likely to be sustainable. Shareholders participating in the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan should note that at the current market price, the reinvestment of distributions occurs at a premium to net asset value.







All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 4% from net investment income, 1% from net capital gains and 95% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









David Schachter









(914) 921-5057









About The Gabelli Utility Trust







The Gabelli Utility Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $321 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in utility companies involved in the generation and distribution of electricity, gas, and water. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GUT





CUSIP – 36240A101





THE GABELLI UTILITY TRUST





Investor Relations Contact:





David Schachter





(914) 921-5057





dschachter@gabelli.com



