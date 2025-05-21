Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund Achieves Top Rankings from iMoneyNet™ for Performance and Safety

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund earns top rankings for performance and safety, managing $5.6 billion in assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Gabelli Funds, LLC has announced that the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (NASDAQ: GABXX) has received two prestigious accolades from iMoneyNet™ (EPFR). As of March 31, 2025, it was ranked the #1 Money Market Fund in the 100% U.S. Treasury Retail category and achieved the highest 12-month total return in the Government Retail category by April 30, 2025. With $5.6 billion in assets under management, the Fund aims to provide a low-cost, tax-efficient investment primarily in U.S. Treasury securities, making it a preferred choice for investors seeking safety and liquidity. Managed by Judith Raneri and Ronald Eaker, the Fund has a track record of over 32 years in delivering competitive yields, particularly during market volatility. Expenses are capped at 0.08% with tax-exempt dividends, although investments are not insured or guaranteed by the government. Investors are advised to review the prospectus for more detailed information before investing.

Potential Positives

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund ranked #1 in the 100% U.S. Treasury Retail category by iMoneyNet™, highlighting its leading position in the market.

The Fund achieved the highest 12-month total return among 95 funds in the Government Retail category, demonstrating strong financial performance.

The Fund manages $5.6 billion in assets, showcasing significant investor trust and indicating robust growth.

With a low expense cap of 0.08% and tax-exempt dividends, the Fund positions itself as a cost-effective and tax-efficient investment option for investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that investments in the Fund are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC or any government agency, which may deter risk-averse investors.

It mentions that it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund, contradicting the otherwise positive messaging about safety and stability.

The statement that there is no guarantee the Fund can achieve its investment objective may raise concerns among potential investors about the reliability of the Fund's performance.

FAQ

What recent awards did the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund receive?

The Fund was ranked #1 in the 100% U.S. Treasury Retail category and achieved the highest 12-month total return in Government Retail.

Who manages the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund?

Co-Portfolio Managers Judith Raneri and Ronald Eaker have managed the Fund for over 32 years.

What is the expense ratio of the Fund?

The Fund has expenses capped at 0.08%, providing a low-cost investment option for investors.

When was the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund launched?

The Fund was launched in 1992 and has consistently ranked among the top in its category since then.

What investments does the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund focus on?

The Fund invests solely in U.S. Treasury securities, ensuring safety and liquidity for investors.

RYE, N.Y., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC is proud to announce that the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (the “Fund”) (NASDAQ: GABXX) has earned two top honors from iMoneyNet™ (EPFR). The Fund was ranked #1 Money Market Fund in the 100% U.S. Treasury Retail category as of March 31, 2025, and also achieved the highest 12-month total return among 95 funds in the Government Retail category as of April 30, 2025. With $5.6 billion in assets under management, this recognition underscores the Fund’s commitment to a low-cost, tax-efficient strategy focused solely on U.S. Treasury securities, reinforcing its position as a leading choice for investors seeking safety, liquidity, and attractive after-tax returns.





Since its launch in 1992, the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund has consistently ranked among the top in its category, led by Co-Portfolio Managers Judith Raneri and Ronald Eaker for over 32 years. “For more than three decades, investors have relied on the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund for safety, liquidity, and competitive yield—especially during periods of market volatility,” said Judith Raneri. “Our consistent performance reflects a disciplined investment strategy and a strong commitment to delivering a stable, high-quality cash management solution,” added Ron Eaker.





The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund, managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC (a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc., OTCQX: GAMI), invests solely in U.S. Treasury securities. With expenses capped at 0.08% and tax-exempt dividends, the Fund provides a secure, liquid, and tax-efficient cash management solution.







iMoneyNet™ (a service of EPFR) is a leading source of money market fund data and analysis, widely recognized as an authoritative benchmark for institutional and retail investors worldwide.





An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund can achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time.





Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains more complete information about this and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. You can obtain a prospectus by calling Gabelli Funds, LLC at 1-800-GABELLI (1-800-422-3554).









Distributed by G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA.





