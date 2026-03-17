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Gabelli Multimedia Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

March 17, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/19/26, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of GGT.PRG's recent share price of $21.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of GGT.PRG to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when GGT.PRG shares open for trading on 3/19/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.98%, which compares to an average yield of 6.24% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGT.PRG shares, versus GGT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GGT.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRG) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are up about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Stock Ideas
 XNTK shares outstanding history
 Financial Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stock Ideas-> XNTK shares outstanding history-> Financial Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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