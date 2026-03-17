Gabelli Multimedia Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares:
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In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRG) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are up about 0.2%.
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