Gabelli Multimedia Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

On 3/19/26, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of GGT.PRG's recent share price of $21.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of GGT.PRG to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when GGT.PRG shares open for trading on 3/19/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.98%, which compares to an average yield of 6.24% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GGT.PRG shares, versus GGT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRG) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are up about 0.2%.

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