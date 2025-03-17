Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/19/25, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GGT.PRE's recent share price of $23.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of GGT.PRE to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when GGT.PRE shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.58%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GGT.PRE shares, versus GGT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRE) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are up about 2.6%.

