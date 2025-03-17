News & Insights

Markets
GGT.PRE

Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

March 17, 2025 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/19/25, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GGT.PRE's recent share price of $23.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of GGT.PRE to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when GGT.PRE shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.58%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGT.PRE shares, versus GGT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GGT.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRE) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are up about 2.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding CVLY
 ANDA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Funds Holding CVLY-> ANDA Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GGT.PRE
GGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.