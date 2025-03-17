Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRE) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are up about 2.6%.
