Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Declares $0.22 Per Share Cash Distribution for March 2025

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust declares a $0.22 cash distribution per share, reaffirming its 10% annual policy.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has announced a cash distribution of $0.22 per share, reaffirming its 10% distribution policy, which is payable on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 17, 2025. The Fund aims to distribute a minimum of 10% of its average net asset value annually, with the exact amount of each distribution determined quarterly by the Board of Directors, based on income and capital gains. While the current distribution is projected to be fully from paid-in capital, it is important for shareholders to understand that distributions could be treated as a return of capital and may not reflect the Fund’s performance. Shareholders will receive notifications detailing the tax implications of these distributions in 2026. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end fund managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, with a focus on long-term capital growth.

Potential Positives

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to a 10% distribution policy, signaling financial stability and a return to shareholders.

The declaration of a $0.22 per share cash distribution on March 24, 2025, indicates positive cash flow and investor confidence.

The Fund's approach to maintain a minimum annual distribution aligns with the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies, showcasing compliance and strategic financial planning.

With the current distribution deemed 100% from paid-in capital, it offers potential tax advantages for shareholders, reflecting the Fund's attention to investor needs.

Potential Negatives

The distribution payment comes entirely from paid-in capital, indicating that there may be insufficient earnings to cover the distribution from the Fund's income, which could signal financial instability or poor investment performance.

The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, which introduces uncertainty for shareholders regarding future income.

The current distribution does not reflect the Fund’s true investment performance, potentially misleading investors about the financial health of the Fund.

FAQ

What is the latest cash distribution declared by The Gabelli Multimedia Trust?

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust declared a cash distribution of $0.22 per share, payable on March 24, 2025.

When will the cash distribution be paid?

The distribution will be paid on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

What is the Fund's distribution policy?

The Fund aims for a minimum annual distribution of 10% of its average net asset value, subject to Board review.

How are distributions classified for tax purposes?

Distributions may be treated as long-term capital gains or qualified dividends, subject to different federal income tax rates.

What should shareholders know about returns of capital?

If distributions exceed earnings, the excess is deemed a return of capital, generally not taxable and reduces cost basis.

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) (the “Fund”) reaffirmed and satisfied its 10% distribution policy by declaring a $0.22 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 10% of the average net asset value of the Fund within a calendar year or an amount sufficient to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The average net asset value of the Fund is based on the average net asset values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters during the year. The net asset value per share fluctuates daily.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, the current distribution paid to common shareholders in 2025 would be deemed 100% from paid-in capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Carter Austin









(914) 921-5475









About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust







The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $198 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE: GGT





CUSIP – 36239Q109





Investor Relations Contact:





Carter Austin





(914) 921-5475





caustin@gabelli.com



