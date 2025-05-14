The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Confirms Monthly Cash Distribution Policy for Upcoming Quarters

Gabelli Multimedia Trust will continue monthly cash distributions of $0.07 or $0.08 per share for upcoming months.

Quiver AI Summary

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. approved the continuation of its policy to provide fixed monthly cash distributions, declaring distributions of $0.07 for July and August 2025 and $0.08 for September 2025. This distribution structure supports a quarterly total of $0.22 per share. Previously, the Fund had declared a $0.14 per share distribution for April and May and a $0.08 distribution for June. Moving forward, the Fund will no longer rely on a managed distribution policy under SEC relief, instead focusing on distributing investment company taxable income and potential annual capital gains. The Board retains the right to modify the distribution policy based on market conditions and performance, and distributions may include return of capital. Shareholders are notified of the tax treatment and components of distributions, with additional information available on the Fund's website.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors reaffirmed the policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions, providing income stability for shareholders.

The announced cash distributions for July, August, and September 2025, which total $0.22 per share quarterly, indicate a commitment to returning value to investors.

The Fund plans to distribute its taxable income on a monthly basis, providing a consistent income stream for investors.

The distributions reflect an annualized amount of $0.88 per share, which may enhance investor confidence and attract new shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The Fund's decision to discontinue reliance on the exemptive order for a managed distribution policy raises concerns about its ability to maintain consistent distributions, potentially leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

A portion of each distribution may be a return of capital, which can imply that the Fund is distributing more than it earns, raising alarms about the sustainability of future distributions.

The statement that there can be no assurance of distributions at a particular rate or frequency introduces uncertainty for investors regarding predictable income, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What are the monthly cash distributions for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in 2025?

The monthly cash distributions for July, August, and September 2025 are $0.07, $0.07, and $0.08 per share, respectively.

How often does The Gabelli Multimedia Trust pay distributions?

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust pays fixed monthly cash distributions, maintaining a quarterly total of $0.22 per share.

What factors can affect the level of distributions?

The level of distributions can be influenced by the Fund's income, market conditions, and the Board's decisions regarding the distribution policy.

Are the distributions from paid-in capital?

Yes, based on current accounting records, all distributions paid in 2025 are deemed 100% from paid-in capital on a book basis.

How will shareholders receive tax information for 2025 distributions?

Shareholders will receive written notifications via Form 1099-DIV regarding the components and tax treatment of all 2025 distributions in early 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $GGT stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Directors declared cash distributions as set forth below for each of July, August, and September 2025.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









July





July 17, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.07









August





August 15, 2025





August 22, 2025





$0.07









September





September 16, 2025





September 16, 2025





$0.08













Under its monthly distribution policy, the Fund will continue to pay a $0.22 per share quarterly distribution, with $0.07 per share paid for each of the first two months of the quarter and $0.08 per share paid in the third month of each quarter.





In light of the above policy, the Fund previously declared a $0.14 per share cash distribution (covering the months of April and May) payable on May 22, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on May 15, 2025, and a $0.08 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. The distributions reflect an annualized distribution of $0.88 per share.





The Fund previously paid quarterly distributions in accordance with a “managed distribution policy” adopted pursuant to an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which permitted the Fund to distribute long-term capital gains more frequently than the limits provided in the Investment Company Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Fund no longer intends to rely on this exemptive relief to maintain a managed distribution policy in connection with its monthly distributions.





The Fund currently intends to make monthly cash distributions of all or a portion of its investment company taxable income (which includes ordinary income and realized net short term capital gains) to common shareholders. The Fund also intends to make annual distributions of its realized net long term capital gains, if any. The Fund, however, may make more than one capital gain distribution to avoid paying U.S. federal excise tax. A portion of each distribution may be a return of capital. Various factors will affect the level of the Fund’s income. To permit the Fund to maintain more stable distributions, the Fund may from time to time distribute more or less than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. The Fund’s distribution policy may be modified from time to time by the Board as it deems appropriate, including in light of market and economic conditions and the Fund’s current, expected and historical earnings and investment performance. Because the Fund’s monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency.





Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would be deemed 100% from paid-in capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Carter Austin









(914) 921-5475









About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust







The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $194 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE: GGT





CUSIP – 36239Q109





Investor Relations Contact:





Carter Austin





(914) 921-5475





caustin@gabelli.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.