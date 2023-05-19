Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Gabelli Multimedia Trust said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.69%, the lowest has been 7.96%, and the highest has been 23.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.33 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Multimedia Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGT is 0.01%, an increase of 141.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 2,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGT by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 438K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGT by 88,586.28% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGT by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Live Oak Private Wealth holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blair William holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGT by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC.

