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GGT

Gabelli Multimedia Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GGT)

April 15, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/26, Gabelli Multimedia Trust (Symbol: GGT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.07, payable on 4/23/26. As a percentage of GGT's recent stock price of $4.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when GGT shares open for trading on 4/16/26.

GGT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GGT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 20.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Gabelli Multimedia Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GGT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $4.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.18.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to GGT — find out what they are ».

Gabelli Multimedia Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Construction Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DCBO
 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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