Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (GRX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.46%, the lowest has been 4.34%, and the highest has been 8.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRX is 0.06%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 4,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 69.40% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 419K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 304K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 45.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 69.91% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust is a closed-end, diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund seeks opportunities for long-term growth presented in the healthcare and wellness industries.

