Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Declares $0.15 Per Share Cash Distribution for Q1 2025

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust announces a $0.15 cash distribution payable March 24, 2025, to shareholders.

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust has announced a cash distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025. This distribution is part of the Fund's quarterly distribution strategy, which is determined each quarter and may include additional adjustments in December based on the Fund's performance. The distribution may involve components considered long-term capital gains or return of capital, with current estimates indicating that approximately 1% will come from net investment income, 4% from net capital gains, and 95% classified as a return of capital. Shareholders will receive detailed notifications regarding tax implications in early 2026. Investors are advised to consider the Fund's objectives and risks before investing, and more information is available from the Fund's investor relations contact.

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust announced a cash distribution of $0.15 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Fund's distribution policy indicates a potential for continued income generation for investors, as it includes quarterly assessments of income and capital gains.

The Fund reported significant components in the upcoming distribution, with 95% expected to be deemed a return of capital, which may provide tax benefits to shareholders.

The Fund's distribution policy may be modified or terminated at any time, indicating uncertainty in future distributions which could be a concern for investors.

95% of the current distribution is deemed a return of capital, which may raise concerns about the Fund's ability to generate sufficient earnings to support its distributions.

The statement that the distribution rate should not be considered as the dividend yield or total return on an investment may detract from investor confidence in the Fund’s income-generating potential.

What is the cash distribution amount declared by The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust?

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per share.

When will the cash distribution be paid?

The cash distribution will be payable on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

How often does The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust declare distributions?

The Fund intends to make quarterly distributions, with adjustments possibly paid in December based on earnings.

What portion of the current distribution is deemed a return of capital?

Approximately 95% of the current distribution in 2025 is deemed a return of capital on a book basis.

Where can I find more information about the Fund's distribution policy?

Details about the Fund’s distribution policy are available on their website and through investor relations contact.

$GRX Insider Trading Activity

$GRX insiders have traded $GRX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 17 purchases buying 104,618 shares for an estimated $1,074,605 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIO J GABELLI has made 14 purchases buying 38,112 shares for an estimated $390,436 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONIE C VANEKRIS sold 1,115 shares for an estimated $10,759

$GRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $GRX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness



Rx



Trust (NYSE:GRX) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.15 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025 to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a quarterly distribution of an amount determined each quarter by the Board of Trustees. In addition to the quarterly distributions, and in accordance with the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies, the Fund may pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year.





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution and the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject up to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, the current distribution paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 1% from net investment income, 4% from net capital gains and 95% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Bethany Uhlein









(914) 921-5546









About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness







Rx







Trust







The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness



Rx



Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $228 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE: GRX





CUSIP – 36246K103





Investor Relations Contact:





Bethany Uhlein





914.921.5546





buhlein@gabelli.com



