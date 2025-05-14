The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Announces Increase in Annualized Distribution to $0.68 Per Share

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust increases its annual distribution to $0.68 per share, effective June 2025.

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust announced an increase in its annual distribution to $0.68 per share, with quarterly payments of $0.17 starting June 23, 2025. The Board of Trustees will determine future quarterly distributions based on the Fund's income and capital gains, while also ensuring compliance with IRS regulations for regulated investment companies. An additional adjusting distribution may be paid in December if the Fund earns more than its quarterly distributions. Shareholders are informed that the distribution may include components such as long-term capital gains and return of capital, and they will receive detailed tax information in early 2026. The Fund, managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, aims for long-term capital growth and currently has total net assets of $218 million.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees approved an increase in the annualized distribution to $0.68 per share, signaling confidence in the Fund's financial stability and growth potential.

The increase in distribution will be paid quarterly, benefiting shareholders through regular income payments.

Approximately 80% of the distributions are expected to come from net capital gains, highlighting the Fund's successful investment strategy.

The Fund's diverse investment approach, indicated by substantial net assets of $218 million, positions it well for long-term growth in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Potential Negatives

The distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, which introduces uncertainty for shareholders regarding future returns.

A significant portion of the distributions (80%) is derived from net capital gains, indicating that the Fund's income generated from investments is potentially insufficient to cover distributions.

If the Fund does not generate earnings equal to or exceeding its aggregate distributions, the excess will be deemed a return of capital, which may raise concerns about the Fund's financial health and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the new annual distribution rate for The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust?

The annualized distribution rate has been increased to $0.68 per share.

When will the first quarterly distribution be paid?

The first quarterly distribution will be paid on June 23, 2025.

How often does The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust review its distribution?

The Board of Trustees reviews the distribution amount each quarter.

What is return of capital in relation to the Fund's distributions?

Return of capital is when distributions exceed the Fund’s earnings, treated as a reduction in cost basis.

How are distributions treated for tax purposes?

Distributions may include long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, and return of capital, varying by individual tax situation.

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness



Rx



Trust (the “Fund”) approved an increase in the annualized distribution to $0.68 per share, which will be paid $0.17 per share quarterly, commencing with the quarterly distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a quarterly distribution determined by the Board of Trustees. In addition to the quarterly distributions, and in accordance with the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies, the Fund may pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year.





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution and the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject up to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a



pro rata



basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 4% from net investment income, 80% from net capital gains and 16% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Bethany Uhlein









(914) 921-5546









About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness







Rx







Trust







The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness



Rx



Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $218 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE: GRX





CUSIP – 36246K103





THE GABELLI HEALTHCARE & WELLNESSRx TRUST





Investor Relations Contact:





Bethany Uhlein





914.921.5546





buhlein@gabelli.com



