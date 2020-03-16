Markets
Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/18/20, Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GRX.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 3/26/20. As a percentage of GRX.PRB's recent share price of $25.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of GRX.PRB to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when GRX.PRB shares open for trading on 3/18/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.04%, which compares to an average yield of 5.38% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRX.PRB shares, versus GRX:

Below is a dividend history chart for GRX.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GRX.PRB) is currently up about 6.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GRX) are down about 5.5%.

