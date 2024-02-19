Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust said on February 14, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 13, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024 will receive the payment on March 21, 2024.

At the current share price of $9.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.72%, the lowest has been 4.34%, and the highest has been 9.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRX is 0.05%, an increase of 22.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 4,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 418K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing a decrease of 26.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 73.61% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 336K shares.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 321K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 311K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRX by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust is a closed-end, diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund seeks opportunities for long-term growth presented in the healthcare and wellness industries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.